Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 (ANI): Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood continues to promote the cause of education with another impactful initiative through the Sonu Sood Foundation for the unprivileged children in Dewas district, Madhya Pradesh.

Under the new initiative, the Sonu Sood's foundation has taken the responsibility for the education of 100 underprivileged children in Dewas district, Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read | Kate Hudson Birthday: A Glamorous Force on the Red Carpet (View Pics).

The initiative is titled 'Shikshadaan'. According to the press note, actor Sonu Sood believes that this initiative by his foundation is not only about sending children to school but also about empowering their futures.

"This isn't just about helping children go to school, it's about empowering their futures. Education is the most powerful tool for change, and we are committed to ensuring these children receive the opportunities they deserve," said Sood while addressing the launch, as quoted in the press note shared by the actor.

Also Read | Vanessa Kirby Birthday: A Study in Elegance and Confidence on the Red Carpet (View Pics).

The children who come from economically challenged families will now have access to quality education, complete with school uniforms, bags, and all necessary learning resources under this initiative.

The beneficiaries of this initiative were selected with the help of local institutions to ensure that the support reaches the children in need.

Dewas marks the first district in India where the Sonu Sood Foundation has launched this initiative, and plans are in place to expand it to more regions across the country in the coming months.

As per the press note, with this noble effort, the Sonu Sood Foundation aims not only to fund the education of children but also to build their futures and shape their dreams. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)