Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 (ANI): Actor Sonu Sood, who had helped the flood victims of the Cyclone Yaas affected residents of the Sundarbans, has been included in a Durga Puja pandal of Kolkata's Kestopur Prafulla Kanan Durga Puja Committee, which has dedicated this year's pandal theme to the flood victims.

Sunderban village area is dominated by fishermen's population and this year it was ravaged by Cyclone Yaas, completely destroying one whole village.

For the pandal, the Kestopur Prafulla Kanan Puja Committee made statues of the fishermen carrying the fishnets with them. Moreover, a life-sized statue has been dedicated to Sonu Sood for helping the flood victims.

Expressing his gratitude, Sonu shared, "I feel really overwhelmed, honoured, and humbled to receive so much love! I remember, even last year, they had made Pandals, but this time it is on a much larger scale. When people click selfies in these Pandals and tag me on social media, it makes me feel that Durga Maa has guided me in the right direction of helping people."

He further expressed his thankfulness to his parents for teaching him to "live for others".

"It has been two years, and the journey still continues. I have been able to save thousands of lives and reach many souls in these two years. I want to thank Almighty and my parents, who gave me important life lessons and how important it is to live for others and believe in giving. So today, when I witness so much love, I thank God and all those people who made it possible," he added.

Sonu has earned a huge fan base for his philanthropic work amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

