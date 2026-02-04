Actor Govinda has been busy evaluating multiple offers, taking his time to pick the right project. The actor's manager, Shashi Sinha, in a conversation with ANI, shared details about Govinda's career graph, stating that he has faced no decline in work. Govinda’s Dance at Pratapgarh School Event Sparks Online Debate (Watch Video).

"A number of projects have been aligned, keeping him busy. There was a time when Govinda left projects worth crores in a year. Today, it is fine if he doesn't like a script. That's different. Many producers and even actors have been reaching out to him with offers, even though he has not had a single hit in recent times. He is just waiting for the right offer," Sinha said, further explaining that Govinda has been performing at recent events as a part of his profession. He also suggested that Govinda is likely to announce a major project in the coming days.

Shashi Sinha also reflected on "rumours" about a possible rift between Govinda and his wife, Sunita. "I don't think there is any problem between him and his wife. You can ask Sunita Ji or Govinda Ji. He has been looking after his wife and their children. The rumours are baseless," he added. This came days after the Partner actor extended his prayers to god to spare him from the "conspiracy" against him amid rumours surrounding his married life.

While talking to ANI, Govinda said, "This wealth and fame don't spare anyone, and conspiracies like these don't happen with everyone. I know a very well-known actor who was the victim of it, and now it's me, though I am not as big as he is. I pray to god that he saves me from this problem, and I also pray for the welfare of my children. There has been a lot of struggle."

Meanwhile, Govinda was recently in Uttar Pradesh, where he met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Govinda Meets Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow (See Post).

"It was divine having a great time with respected Honorable Chief Minister. Uttar pradesh, thank you so much aderniya @myogi_adityanath ji," he wrote on Instagram. On the work front, Govinda is known for movies like Raja Babu, Bhagam Bhag, Coolie No 1, Partner, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Dulhe Raja, Aankhen and others.