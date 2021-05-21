Kolkata, May 21 (PTI) Even as the release of Soumitra Chatterjee biopic 'Abhijaan' has been delayed due to surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, the film has been selected for screening at the London Indian Film Festival (LIFF) 2021 edition, Director Parambrata Chatterjee said.

Supported by the British Film Institute (BFI) and funds from the National Lottery, the annual film festival will open on June 17 and screening will be held in London, Birmingham and Manchester until July 4.

The director tweeted "A bright piece of news in these troubled times! Honoured by the selection @LoveLIFF @weLoveBIFF Screening to be held at BFI, Southbank this June."

"Congratulations to the whole cast and crew @Roadshow_Films @RatanshreeN @Jisshusengupta #Abhijaan #SoumitroChattopadhyay," the tweet said.

The festival authorities on Thursday unveiled the line-up for its 2021 edition as a "love letter to India", amid the ongoing hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic in the sub- continent.

In Abhijaan, post-production work of which was complete and trailer launched in the end of March eyeing a possible May release, the 84-year old Dada Saheb Phalke recipient had portrayed himself during the later phase of his life, while Jisshu Sengupta has essayed the younger Soumitra on the screen. Powerful Bengali actors Paoli Dam, Rudranil Ghosh, veteran Madhabi Mukhopadhyay enact other important roles. Superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee is in a surprise role.

Production house sources said the pandemic has delayed the film's release in the country but they will wait for the situation to become conducive and screenings resume in theatres.

