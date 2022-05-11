New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): South star Mahesh Babu, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Sarkaru Vaari Pata,' took part in the viral #Whatshappening Twitter trend on Tuesday for the movie's promotion.

In the Twitter video, Mahesh, dressed in comfy attire, was seen answering some light-hearted questions which included "Describe Sarkaru Vaari Paata in a Tweet?" Answering this, the actor said, "I think my fans are going to have a blast this summer."

He was also asked "who he would like to follow on the platform," to which Mahesh replied that he would want to see his wife Namrata Shirodkar on Twitter, so he could follow her.

'Sarkaaru Vaari Paata' has been directed by Parasuram Petla. It has been jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners.

The film is slated for a summer release this Thursday. (ANI)

