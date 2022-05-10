After enjoying the success of his recent film 'Most Eligible Bachelor,' Akhil Akkineni is now collaborating with Surender Reddy on their high-budget action thriller titled 'Agent'. Despite the producers stating that the film will be released on August 12, it is possible that the film will be delayed even further if the producers are unable to complete filming by the deadline. Agent: Makers Drop a Glimpse of Akhil Akkineni’s Physical Transformation for the Spy Thriller and It's Beast Mode On!

It is also reported that the producers will soon make an announcement regarding the thriller's postponement. In the spy thriller, Malayalam superstar Mammootty plays a pivotal role, while newcomer Sakshi Vaidya plays Akhil's love interest. Agent: Mammootty To Play The Role Of An Army Officer In Akhil Akkineni Starrer – Reports.

Akhil Akkineni has undergone a dramatic transformation to portray an Interpol officer in the film, which is expected to earn him a lot of praise. The screenplay for the film was written by Vakkantham Vamsi and is being produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara through AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema.

