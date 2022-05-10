Mahesh Babu is promoting his new film 'Sarkaru Vaari Pata' and he took part in a viral Twitter #Whatshappening trend, which saw him answer some of the most frequently asked questions on the microblogging site. As the team put forward some lighthearted Twitter questionnaires, including who he would like to follow on the platform, Mahesh's instant answer was that he would want to see his wife Namrata Shirodkar on Twitter, so he could follow her. Sarkaru Vaari Paata Song Penny: Mahesh Babu and Daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni Dance Their Hearts Out in This Addictive Track (Watch Video).

Mahesh Babu also spoke about his most famous blockbuster movie 'Okkadu', as he also calls himself 'Calm and focused'. Mahesh says that fans will have a blast in the theatres when asked how he would describe the upcoming commercial drama 'SVP' in a tweet. Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Makers Share a New Poster Featuring Mahesh Babu Ahead of the Film’s Release!

Check Out The Video Below:

This is the first time the Telugu star has gone to such lengths to promote a film, as he is typically an introverted actor who simply does his job and disappears. 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' stars Mahesh and Keerthy Suresh as the lead pair, and is slated for release on May 12.

