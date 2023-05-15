Washington [US], May 15 (ANI): The unscripted drama series 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' is about to receive a renewal by the network. Season 1 of the series which was inspired by the show 'SAS: Who Dares to Win' was massively hit and makers can't wait to deliver the same experience to the audience again.

According to Deadline, a US-based media house, Fox Network's one of the biggest opening getter show will soon be officially renewed with new celebrities struggling to comprise an elite team of ex-special forces operatives by facing tons of harsh challenges.

Also Read | Madhuri Dixit Birthday Special: 5 Lesser-Known Facts About the Dhak-Dhak Girl of Bollywood!.

The debut season was won by 'The Bachelorette' fame actor Hannah Brown and former soccer player Carli Lloyd. It also featured the likes of Donald Trump's short-tenured comms boss Anthony Scarmucci, former Mets catcher Mike Piazza, Jamie Lynn Spears, Mel B and Kate Gosselin, as per a report by Deadline.

Former winner Brown shared his experience as the network gears up for season 2, "I don't think there's any way to really prepare yourself for what we did, even if we did know what was going on. I was definitely in the dark and I'm kind of glad that I was because I think I probably would have let a little bit of fear get in the way, for sure."

Also Read | Ali Fazal Attends Fast X Premiere With Vin Diesel in Rome, Calls the Hollywood Star ‘Kindest Man’ (Watch Video).

The official announcement regarding the sequel is yet to be made. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)