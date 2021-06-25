Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 (ANI): As Friday marked 29 years of Shah Rukh Khan in the Hindi film industry, the actor treated his fans with words of wisdom.

Taking to Twitter, the 55-year-old superstar conducted an 'Ask SRK' interactive session with his fans, wherein he answered several questions with his trademark wit, intelligence and humour.

When a user asked SRK how to overcome heartbreak, the 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' star couldn't resist himself to share a piece of advice with the particular netizen.

"You can never overcome it....keep it as a memory and learn from the sadness..it will make you stronger," Shah Rukh tweeted.

SRK gave a hilarious response when someone asked him about when he's planning to announce his new film.

"Loudspeakers make announcement....I will gently allow my films to enter your hearts....soon," he wrote.

He also revealed how he spent his lockdown days. "Worked a lot less and spent more time with my lovely family," he added.

SRK's 'Ask SRK' session is definitely the cherry on top -- especially on the day when he completed 29 years in Indian cinema.

Speaking of SRK's acting journey, he has come a long way. 29 years ago, he made his film debut with 'Deewana', and now, he is one of the most popular stars around the world.

On completing almost three decades in Hindi cinema, he expressed his gratitude to the audience for all the support.

"Been working. Just saw the 'overwhelmed ness' of the love of nearly 30 years you are showering on me here. Realised it's more than half my life in the service of hoping to entertain you all. Will take out time tomorrow and share some love back personally. Thanks needed to feel loved," he tweeted. (ANI)

