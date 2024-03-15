Entertainment News | SRK Turns Narrator for Rapper Badshah's Album 'EK Tha Raja'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI): Rapper Badshah is all set to come up with his studio album 'Ek Tha Raja' and interestingly superstar Shah Rukh Khan's magic has been added to it.

SRK has lent his voice to the narration of the announcement video of Badshah's album 'Ek Tha Raja'.

The video reveals a formidable line-up of collaborations across 16 songs. It also celebrates Badshah's 12 years in the music industry and how he has pushed artistic boundaries over the years.

Speaking about the album, Badshah said, "I've spent sleepless nights in the studio, working tirelessly on this album for over a year and I'm grateful for how it has all finally shaped up. A big thank you to Shahrukh Khan, all the partners and each of the amazing collaborators for all the love and support. And finally, Ek Tha Raja is my biggest gift to the community and my fans. A big shout out to every single person who believed in me and never gave up!"

The album will be out on March 18.

In the coming months, Badshah will be seen enthralling music lovers with his 'The Paagal Tour 2024' that will take place in Canada and USA.

Excited about his debut gigs in USA and Canada, Badshah said, "I am thankful and blessed. This tour is a tribute to my community. Everything I am today is because of their endless love and support and I'm always enthusiastic about getting up close and personal with my fans across the world."

He added, "The Paagal Tour represents the ability to conquer dreams, break typecasts and transcend boundaries. I've revised the entire show format and I'm experimenting with never seen before elements which is going to be a major surprise element for all of my fans. This tour has been a long-standing mission on my wishlist and I'm eagerly looking to make the most out of it."

It's a 6-date arena run with stops across Toronto (May 31st), Vancouver (June 1st), San Francisco (June 7th), Houston (June 8th), Dallas (June 9th) and New Jersey (June 15th). Additional dates for cities such as Singapore, Washington DC, Los Angeles and Netherlands will be announced over the course of the next few weeks. (ANI)

