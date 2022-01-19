Washington [US], January 19 (ANI): 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' will return this summer for its third season of 10 episodes, with the show renewed for a 10-episode-long fourth season.

As per Deadline, Paramount plus has revealed that the third season of 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' animated series will debut on the streaming platform this summer and that the series has also been renewed for a fourth season, which will consist of 10 episodes. No release date for season 4 has yet been announced.

Created by Mike McMahan, the animated comedy series focuses on the junior officers of one of the Federation's ships, making fun of all the absurd experiences these semi-discardable people experience due to the decisions of the main crew.

On the other hand, season one of fellow animated series 'Star Trek: Prodigy' returned on Thursday, January 6 with episode six.

The remaining four episodes of season one's first half will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays, with episode 10 available to stream on Thursday, February 3.

The additional 10-episode-long second half of season one will be available on Paramount plus later in 2022. (ANI)

