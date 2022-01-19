Actor Pooja Gor has recovered from coronavirus, and she could not be happier. On Wednesday, Pooja, who tested for coronavirus last week, took to Instagram and informed everyone that she is now COVID negative. Pooja Gor of ‘Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya’ Fame Tests Positive For COVID-19.

Also, she chose to give this good news by sharing one of her pictures set against the backdrop of the sea. "Walking out on COVID-19 like. Finally tested negative," she captioned the post. Vir Das Gives a Hilarious Reply to a Troller As He Asks for Health Tips for Recovering From COVID.

Pooja Gor Shares Still From Beach to Inform About Her COVID Recovery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja A Gor 🧿 (@poojagor)

Pooja is best known for her role in the TV show Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya.

