Washington DC [US], July 15 (ANI): American-Ghanaian singer-songwriter and musician Stevie Wonder has responded to a longtime rumour that he is not blind during a show in Cardiff, Wales, for his Love, Light and Song U.K. tour, reported E! News.

"I must say to all of you, something that I was thinking, 'When did I want to let the world know this?' But I wanted to say it right now," said Stevie during the concert, as captured in a fan's Instagram video. "You know, there have been rumours about me seeing and all that? But seriously, you know the truth."

"Truth is, shortly after my birth, I became blind," Stevie added, "Now, that was a blessing because it's allowed me to see the world in the vision of truth, of sight. See people in the spirit of them, not how they look. Not what color they are, but what color is their spirit?," reported E! News.

However, it is not the first time he has spoken about his blindness. He said that he was able to remain positive after becoming blind as a child, even when his mother, Lula Mae Hardaway, was struggling with the revelation, reported E! News.

"I was born. Shortly after that, I'm blind," Stevie shared in an episode of 2024's The Wonder of Stevie audiobook series. "My mother went through different things, and so my experience with that was deep," as per the outlet.

He recalled how his mother used to cry "every night" after he was first diagnosed with the disability. He shared that he told his mom, "Mama, you shouldn't cry, you're making my head hurt."

"And I said, 'Maybe God has something for me that's bigger than all this,'" Stevie added. "History proved that true," reported E! News.(ANI)

