Washington [US], July 13 (ANI): HBO's hit drama 'Succession' has dominated the 2022 Emmy nominations.

As per Variety, the series picked up 25 nods, including best drama series, during the announcement on Tuesday. Other nominees include Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong in the best actor in a drama series category, J. Smith Cameron and Sarah Snook in best-supporting actress in a drama, and Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, and Matthew McFayden in best supporting actor in a drama series.

In total, the show received 14 Emmy nominations in the acting categories.

The show was nominated for five Emmys in its first season and a whopping 18 in its second. This season, HBO submitted 38 entries for the series. Succession captured the best drama trophy and eight other awards when it last vied for Emmys, in 2020.

For its third season, "Succession" has already won the SAG Award for ensemble cast, the Producers Guild Award for drama series, two Writers Guild Awards including drama series, and the Directors Guild Award for drama directing.

Meanwhile, the fourth season of 'Succession' is in the works. The writing of the fourth season of the popular show 'Succession' is almost finished.

The update was shared by creator Jesse Armstrong at the Virgin Media BAFTA TV awards in London in May 2022.

"We're almost done with the writing for season 4, here in London, with the American writers coming over. They're a really great group of people to talk about the nuances of character and the world and what we're doing on the show," Armstrong had said.

The 74th Emmys will be broadcast live on NBC on September 12. (ANI)

