Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI): BFFs Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday on Monday afternoon returned to Mumbai after attending a thrilling IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Eden Gardens in West Bengal.

Mumbai-based paps captured the young actresses on their cameras while they were exiting from the Kalina Airport with little AbRam.

Suhana and Ananya exuded casual elegance in their airport look. While Suhana opted for a white tee paired with blue jeans, Ananya complimented her in denim jeans paired with a beige crop top.

Coming to the match, KKR opted to field first after winning the toss. Despite skipper KL Rahul's 39 in 27 balls, with three fours and two sixes, Lucknow was 95/4 in 11.4 overs as he did not get much support from other batters.

A calm, composed 29 in 27 balls, with two fours and a six by Ayush Badoni and fine finishing by Nicholas Pooran, who scored 45 in 32 balls, with two fours and four sixes, guided LSG to 161/7 in 20 overs.

Mitchell Starc (3/28) came good for KKR and was the pick of the bowlers. Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy and West Indies pair of Sunil Narine and Andre Russell got a wicket each.

In the run-chase, KKR lost Narine (6) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (7) early. But Phil Salt launched an all-out assault on LSG bowlers, scoring 89* in 47 balls, with 12 fours and three sixes. His 120-run partnership with skipper Shreyas Iyer (38* in 38 balls, with six fours) helped KKR chase down the total with eight wickets and 26 balls in hand.

Salt took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

KKR is in the second spot, with four wins and a loss in five matches. It gives them a total of eight points. LSG is in the fifth spot with three wins and three losses, giving them six points.

KKR will now lock horns with RR in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday. In their previous match, KKR had beat Lucknow Super Giants while RR had defeated Punjab Kings.

RR is at the top spot with five wins and a loss, with 10 points. KKR is at the second place with four wins and a loss, giving them a total of eight points.

KKR is unbeaten at home so far, with two wins in two. The two-time champions would like to see its unbeaten run at Eden going. (ANI)

