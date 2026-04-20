Balotra (Rajasthan) [India], April 20 (ANI): A major fire broke out at Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex on Monday at Pachpadra in the Balotra district of Rajasthan.

Black smoke was seen over the complex, after which the firefighting vehicles were seen arriving at the spot. The dousing operations are underway.

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More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, earlier, a massive fire broke out at a garbage dumping yard located in the Mandholi drains area of the city, causing panic among nearby residents and destroying composting machinery worth lakhs of rupees.

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Seeing flames and thick smoke rising from the site, locals immediately informed the fire brigade. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and personnel made strenuous efforts to bring the blaze under control.

According to eyewitnesses, strong winds caused the fire to spread rapidly, reaching the machines and worsening the situation. Several machines parked at the yard were engulfed in flames. A total of three machines, including composting units used for converting waste into manure, were affected, of which two were completely gutted.

Heavy financial losses are being estimated due to the incident. Thick smoke covered the entire area, causing inconvenience to local residents.

Fire brigade driver Sumer ingh said the team managed to control the fire in time, preventing a major mishap. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)