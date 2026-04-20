Singer-songwriter Joe Jonas has officially confirmed his relationship with Puerto Rican model Tatiana Gabriela, marking a significant personal milestone nearly two years after his separation from actress Sophie Turner. The Jonas Brothers frontman revealed the news on Saturday, April 18, 2026, through a series of posts on Instagram and a detailed travel vlog on YouTube. The confirmation follows months of public speculation regarding the pair's romantic status. Sophie Turner Suffers Minor Injury, ‘Tomb Raider’ Production Hits Pause Button.

Joe Jonas Goes Instagram Official With Tatiana Gabriela

The 36-year-old musician took to Instagram to share a carousel of images from a recent getaway to Puerto Rico. While the post primarily focused on scenic landscapes and local festivities, the fourth slide featured a black-and-white photo booth snapshot of the couple. In the image, Gabriela is seen cosying up to Jonas, providing the first direct confirmation of their partnership on his social media grid.

Joe Jonas Confirms Romance With Tatiana Gabriela Two Years After Split from Sophie Turner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas)

The social media post was accompanied by a nine-minute YouTube vlog titled "What I Did Today," which offered a more intimate look at their relationship. The video shows the couple exploring San Juan, enjoying local street food, and sharing lighthearted moments. In one notable scene, Jonas mentions that Gabriela has been helping him learn Spanish during their time together.

Who is Tatiana Gabriela?

Tatiana Gabriela is a Puerto Rican model and digital creator currently based in New York City. She has steadily built a profile in the fashion industry, working with established brands such as Diane Von Furstenberg and Dolce Vita. Gabriela gained wider public attention in early 2025 after appearing in the music video for "BAILE INOLVIDABLE" by global superstar Bad Bunny.

Instagram Post of Tatiana Gabriela

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tatiana Gabriela (@tatsgab)

Reports indicate that the couple began dating in late summer 2025, with their first public sighting occurring at a Los Angeles café in September. Since then, they have been spotted together in Miami and New York. Sources close to the singer suggest the relationship has become serious, noting that Gabriela has already been introduced to Jonas’s friends and family.

Watch Joe Jonas’ Latest YouTube Vlog:

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Marriage

This new chapter comes as Jonas continues to navigate life following his high-profile divorce from Sophie Turner, which was finalised in September 2024. The former couple shares two daughters, Willa, 5, and Delphine, 3. Recent reports suggest that Jonas and Turner have maintained a focus on healthy co-parenting, with Gabriela reportedly spending time with the children during family outings earlier this year. Priyanka Chopra Joins Nick Jonas and Jonas Brothers for Fun Pre-Show Ritual, Grooves to Iconic Bollywood Song ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’ in Viral Video (Watch).

Before the official "hard launch" this weekend, fans had noticed subtle clues of the romance on social media, including Jonas leaving supportive comments on Gabriela’s editorial posts. The couple also recently attended the first weekend of the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival together, further signalling their growing public presence as a pair.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 05:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).