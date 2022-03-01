New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Taking a walk down memory lane, actor Sunny Deol on Tuesday reminisced the countless memories he made in his father- veteran superstar Dharmendra's first vintage car.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Deol shared a black and white picture featuring himself posing in his dad Dharmendra's first vintage car.

Also Read | Mahashivratri 2022: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrate the Festive Occasion Together at Their LA Home.

"It's been a wild ride.. With my dad's vintage Fiat, the first car he ever bought and the countless memories I made in them," he captioned the post.

Several fans and fellow celebrity followers chimed into the comments section and showered love for the actor.

Also Read | Twisted Metal Series Adaptation Starring Anthony Mackie Lands at Peacock.

Sunny Deol's younger brother Bobby Deol also left a string of fire emoticons in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny Deol is currently set for the release of the much-awaited film 'Gadar 2', which is a sequel to the 2001 action film. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)