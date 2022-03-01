The Twisted Metal TV show, starring Anthony Mackie in the lead, has landed at Peacock with a series order. As per Variety, Mackie will also serve as an executive producer for Twisted Metal series, which is based on the video game franchise of the same name. The show was first reported as being in development back in February 2021. Benedict Cumberbatch Dedicates His Hollywood Walk of Fame Star to Late Sister Tracy Peacock.

The half-hour action-comedy will see Mackie play John Doe, a smart-ass milkman who talks as fast as he drives. With no memory of his past, John gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make his wish of finding community come true, but only if he can survive an onslaught of savage vehicular combat. With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he'll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.

The show is based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Michael Jonathan Smith will serve as writer, showrunner, and executive producer. Both Reese and Wernick also executive produce. Along with Mackie, Will Arnett and Marc Forman will executive produce via Electric Avenue, which secured the rights to the material and helped put the project together.

Jason Spire of Inspire Entertainment, Peter Principato of Artists First, Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions, and PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst will also executive produce. Sony Pictures Television, Playstation Productions, and Universal Television will produce.

The first 'Twisted Metal' game was released on PlayStation in 1995. It was originally reported in 2019 that Sony was interested in developing a series based on the games.

This is the latest high-profile project from Sony Pictures TV and PlayStation Productions. A series adaptation of 'The Last of Us' has been ordered at HBO, with Pedro Pascal and 'Game of Thrones' breakout Bella Ramsey set to star. That show is expected to debut in 2023. Sony and PlayStation also found success on the film side recently with the release of the 'Uncharted' starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, which has grossed over USD 225 million worldwide since releasing on February 18.

