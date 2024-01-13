Telangana (Hyderabad) [India], January 13 (ANI): Actor Mahesh Babu visited a theatre to watch his film 'Guntur Kaaram' along with the audience.

The South superstar was pictured enjoying the show in the company of his adoring fans.

Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, previously, the actor and the director collaborated for blockbuster hits 'Athadu' and 'Khaleja'.

After the long wait of 12 years, the duo is all set to reunite once again for a big-budget project.

The film is an action-drama, which, apart from Mahesh Babu, also stars Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakashraj, and Sunil.

Earlier, in May, Mahesh Babu paid tributes to his father and actor Krishna on his birth anniversary by sharing the title and teaser of the movie.

The film was tentatively titled SSMB28 earlier. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on January 13.

In the video, Mahesh Babu is seen switching into action-mode with a stick in his hand at Mirchi Yard.

"Endi Atta Soosthunnav... Beedi 3D Lo Kanabaduthundaa..." thunders Mahesh Babu, as he lights up a smoke with two match sticks in his signature style.

The teaser ends with a homage to legendary actor Krishna. (ANI)

