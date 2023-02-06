Kiara's brother Mishaal will give a special performance for his sister and brother-in-law on the occasion of their wedding, which will be held on February 7 in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh palace. Mishaal has prepared a song specially for this occasion. He is a rapper, composer and music director by profession. Mishaal released his first track 'No My Name' in November 2022. Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Wedding Date Changed, Star Couple Will Exchange Vows on This Date in Feb.

The event reportedly will also feature a performance by Shahid Kapoor and Karan Johar. Both may dance on the song 'Dola Re Dola' from 'Devdas'. This was mentioned by both of them in an episode of Koffee-with-Karan. Kiara and Shahid were much liked in the film Kabir Singh. Sidharth Malhotra–Kiara Advani Wedding: Juhi Chawla Reveals on Instagram She’s Off to Jaisalmer To Attend #SidKiara’s Big Day (View Pic).

Shahid arrived with wife Meera Rajput on Sunday to attend the wedding. Karan is also a common friend of the couple who gave Siddharth his break in Bollywood with 'Student of the Year'.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2023 09:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).