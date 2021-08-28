New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): Taking a walk down the memory lane, actor Sushmita Sen on Saturday marked her younger daughter Alisah's 12th birthday by sharing a heartwarming note and a montage of Alisah's priceless childhood pictures.

The former Miss Universe took to her Instagram handle to post a special video, which brings back the beautiful memories of her younger daughter.

From the infant pictures of Alisah to their recent family snaps, the video was a complete package of moments that they have spent together.

Sharing the video, Sushmita wrote, "Happpyyyyy 12th Birthday Alisah. To God's most precious gift & the love of my life...Happpyyyy Birthday my Shona Maa!! Thank you for being born...you make this world a beautiful place...adding to each passing moment...more goodness , kindness & love!!! I am soooooo proud of you!!!"

She also congratulated her older daughter Renee Sen by writing, "Congratulations @reneesen47 you are 12 years old as didi...what a magical journey."

"We love you Alisah, May God bless you with divine abundance...May you always be nurtured in love!! Dugga Dugga, Maa," the 'Aarya' actor added.

Sushmita Sen is a mother of two daughters- Renee Sen and Alisah Sen. She adopted her elder daughter Renee in 2000 and her second girl, Alisah, in 2010.

To raise her daughters and give them the proper nurturance they require, Sushmita took a break her from acting career.

She once shared in an interview "I asked myself, do I really want to do this. With a baby at home and my companies, the I AM Foundation, I have a lot more that needs my attention right now. It's time to focus on them."

But after her younger daughter Alisah turned 10, Sushmita decided to make her comeback with the Indian crime drama web series 'Aarya' for which she had bagged the title 'Best Actor in drama series' at eminent entertainment award platforms like Filmfare, Dada Saheb Phalke, Film Critics Guild, and Raj Kapoor Award.

She recently wrapped up shooting for the second season of the series.

Directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi, and Vinod Rawat, 'Aarya' is an official Indian remake of a popular Dutch show 'Penoza'. Alongside Sushmita, the cast includes Chandarchur Singh, Namita Das, Sikander Kher, among several others.

The series is about Aarya, an independent woman who seeks to protect her family and joins a mafia gang in order to get revenge for her husband's murder.

The second season of the crime thriller series will continue to tell the story of Aarya and how she deals with newer challenges while fighting her own battles for the family. (ANI)

