Isabelle Kaif, Pulkit Samrat in a still from 'Suswagatam Khushamadeed' (Photo/Instagram/@pulkitsamrat)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): The teaser of the upcoming romantic comedy 'Suswagatam Khushamadeed' has finally been unveiled, offering a glimpse into the vibrant world of love, inclusivity, and cultural connection.

Starring Pulkit Samrat and Isabelle Kaif, the film promises to deliver a heartwarming tale of cross-cultural romance set against a backdrop of unity and celebration.

Directed by Dhiraj Kumar, the film captures the essence of a love story that transcends boundaries, blending humour, emotion, and meaningful storytelling.

Pulkit Samrat stars alongside Isabelle Kaif, making her debut in Bollywood.

Sharing the teaser on social media, Pulkit Samrat expressed his excitement and said, "Two souls. Two cultures. One love story. #SuswagatamKhushaamadeedTeaser out now! #SuswagatamKhushaamadeed releasing in cinemas on 16th May."

The teaser hints at a story filled with hope, joy, and the promise of a brighter tomorrow, all underscored by colourful visuals and an upbeat soundtrack.

In addition to Samrat and Kaif, the film features an ensemble cast that includes Sahil Vaid, Priyanka Singh, the late Rituraj Singh, Meghna Malik, and Arun Bali, among others.

Produced by Sharwan Kumar Agarwal, Anil Agarwal, Dhiraj Kumar, Deepak Dhar, Azaan Ali, and Suneel Rao, and co-produced by Javed Deoriawale, Ajay Baranwal, Sanjay Surana, Ashfa Hassan, and Sadiya Asim, the film is set to hit cinemas nationwide on May 16, 2025.

The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Insite India, Endemol Shine India, Yellow Ant Productions, Shurbhi Entertainment, Azaan Entertainment, and U Entertainment. (ANI)

