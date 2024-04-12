Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): After a long wait, actor Taapsee Pannu on Thursday night finally made her first public appearance post her wedding with Badminton player Mathias Boe.

Taapsee was spotted at the wedding reception of producer Anand Pandit's daughter Aishwarya and son-in-law Sahil. Before entering the venue, she posed for the paps.

Shutterbugs congratulated Taapsee, who could not resist blushing after receiving best wishes.

She looked gorgeous in a red saree, elevating her look with a bun.

Taapsee and Mathias' nuptials reportedly took place in March in Udaipur. The ceremony was attended only by close friends and family,

The wedding ceremony was a blend of Sikh and Christian rituals, reflecting the couple's diverse backgrounds. Among the attendees were Taapsee's Dobaaraa and Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati, writer Kanika Dhillon as well as close friend and director Anurag Kashyap.

Leaked footage from her wedding showed Taapse in a red bridal suit, walking down the aisle alongside her sister and friends and dancing to "Kothe Te Aa Mahiya."

Taapsee and Mathias have not shared pictures from their wedding festivities on social media yet.

On the work front, Taapsee will be next seen in Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba and Khel Khel Mein. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, 'Khel Khel Mein' features Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal in significant roles. The movie revolves around a group of friends reuniting after a long time, leading to comical mishaps.

'Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba' is a sequel to 'Haseen Dilruba', which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix in July 2021 and gathered positive reviews from the audience and starred Vikrant, Taapsee Pannu and actor Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles. In the second part, Taapsee will be seen sharing screen space with Vikrant and Sunny Kaushal. (ANI)

