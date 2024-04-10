Taapsee Pannu has officially confirmed her marriage to her longtime boyfriend, Mathias Boe, in a private ceremony. For the unaware, the actress got hitched in a secret wedding, which was attended only by close family and friends in March 2024. Recently, videos from the ceremony emerged online, featuring Taapsee adorned as a bride. In her first interview post-wedding, she confirmed her marital status but expressed her reluctance to share photos with her fans. Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe Light Up Their Sangeet Ceremony As They Gracefully Dance to ‘Just the Way You Are’; Video Goes Viral – Watch.

"I’m not sure if I want to open my personal life to the kind of scrutiny that happens. I’ve signed up for this, not my partner or the people who were at the wedding," Taapsee told Hindustan Times. She added, "That’s why I’ve kept it to myself. The intention was never to keep it a secret; I just didn’t want to make it a public affair, because then I’ll start getting worried about how it is perceived." Inside Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe’s Secret Udaipur Wedding: Kanika Dhillon Stuns in a Saree, Pavail Gulati’s Pics With Actress’ Sister Shagun Go Viral.

Taapsee Pannu's Leaked Wedding Video

In the interview, the Dunki actress also mentioned that she's not in the mood to release her wedding photos or videos on social media.

For the uninitiated, Taapsee and Mathias forged a friendship back in 2013, which gradually evolved into love. After over a decade together, they exchanged vows on March 22 in Udaipur. Reportedly, the actor's Danish wedding attire was crafted by Lasse Spangenberg, while her Indian ensemble was designed by Mani Bhatia.

