Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 11 (ANI): Actors Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey on Wednesday, unveiled the first poster of their upcoming romantic thriller film 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba'.

Taking to Instagram, Taapsee shared the poster which she captioned, "Ek naye sheher mein, phir ek baar...tehelka machaane aa rahi hai, humari Hasseen Dillruba!"

Taapsee's sensual look in this poster has amped up the excitement among fans keeping them guess what is the storyline going to be about? The actress is looking drop-dead gorgeous against the symbol of love, the Taj Mahal's backdrop.

On Wednesday, prior to poster release, Taapsee's fun banter with director and producer Aanand L Rai and Kanika Dhillon raised the fans' excitement level.

"O hamari haseen dillruba Aaj shooting shuru ho gai hai "phir aayi hasseen dillruba" ki... @taapsee tujhe bola tha na 9 baje poster dalne ke liye..dala kyun nahi abhi tak ? #PhirAayiHasseenDillruba," Aanand L Rai tweeted.

To which Taapsee replied, "Sir i'm not ready yet... is baar to kahan le gayi hai character ko @KanikaDhillon pata nahi kya khaa ke likhi hai ye kahani. Aur har baar mere saath hi kyu aisi #PhirAayiHasseenDillruba."

Kanika Dhillon tweeted, "Kyun darr gayi kya? @taapsee Phir Aayegi Hasseen Dillruba toh aur tadakti bhadakti hi aayegi na!! @aanandlrai."

'Tadak aur bhadak' is OK!! Par is baar kahani sun kar mera jo BP high hua hai by god! Kabhi to hadd mein reh kar soch liya karo #PhirAayiHasseenDillruba," she replied.

Helmed by Jayprad Desai 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' stars Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal in the lead roles.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Directed by Vini Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon 'Haseen Dillruba' premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix in July 2021 and gathered positive reviews from the audience and starred Vikrant, Taapsee Pannu and actor Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles. (ANI)

