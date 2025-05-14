Cannes (Paris) [France], May 14 (ANI): The Indo-Taiwanese film Demon Hunters, starring Arjan Bajwa, has taken a major step forward as Taiwan's top distribution company, Vie Vision Pictures, has come on board to release the film in Taiwan. The announcement was made at the Cannes Film Market 2025.

The action buddy-comedy marks the collaboration between India and Taiwan and is the first film of its kind between the two countries.

The film, directed by award-winning Taiwanese filmmaker Mei-Juin Chen, is produced by Light House Productions and Kleos Entertainment Group.

Set in both India and Taiwan, Demon Hunters revolves around the story of a paranormal YouTuber from Taiwan and a tech engineer from India. The two are forced to work together to fight a mysterious supernatural force.

Apart from Bajwa, the film also stars popular Taiwanese actor JC Lin and veteran actor Jack Kao.

Producer Cindy Shyu, in a statement shared by the makers, expressed her excitement, saying, "We are thrilled to partner with Vie Vision Pictures to bring Demon Hunters to Taiwanese audiences."

"Vie Vision's commitment to the development of Taiwanese titles and globally resonant content makes them the ideal partner for this trailblazing project," added Gayathiri Guliani, Co-Producer, Kleos Entertainment Group.

Meanwhile, the film is still in post-production and is expected to hit theaters in winter 2025. (ANI)

