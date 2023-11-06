Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 (ANI): Diwali is around the corner, and our Bollywood actresses are super excited to celebrate the festival with zeal. Actor Tamannaah Bhatia on Sunday shared a glimpse of her festive look.

Taking to Instagram, Tamannaah treated fans with a series of pictures from her traditional Diwali look.

The actor wore a beautiful multi-coloured shimmery saree.

Tamannaah opted for a blue halter neck blouse and draped a shimmer style blue, purple-hued saree.

For glam, she opted for minimal makeup and glossy lip. Her wavy hair definitely accentuated her ethnic look.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "When mithai & patakha had a babyHappy Diwali everyone"

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, the fans and followers flooded the section.

One of the users wrote, "This pic is lit "

"She's now a blue moon," another user commented.

Apart from work life, Tamannaah has been making headlines for being in a relationship with actor Vijay Varma.

Recently, Tamannaah and Vijay added a dash of love to Jio World Plaza launch with their romantic chemistry.

The duo walked on the ramp together for Abraham and Thakore at The New Order of Style showcase, held to celebrate the launch of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai. As part of the act, they entered the stage separately and then a mime artist brought them together. They also made the heart sign with their hands which left the audience in awe.

Tamannaah looked stunning in a white sheer dress, while Vijay looked dapper in a black and white striped suit.

Tamannaah and Vijay's relationship rumours started after an alleged kissing video of theirs from New Year 2023 had gone viral on the internet. The couple was also seen romancing in 'Lust Stories 2'.

After months of speculations about the actors dating each other, Tamannaah confirmed her relationship with Vijay in an interview in June this year. Ever since they often comment on each other's social media posts and make appearances in public together.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Tamannaah was seen playing the character of Anya in the investigative drama series 'Aakhri Sach', talked about portraying a dedicated police officer on-screen.

Helmed by Robbie Grewal, and written by Saurav Dey, 'Aakhri Sach' also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Shivin Narang, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij and Sanjeev Chopra.

The series delves into the life of an investigative officer who embarks on a mission to unravel the mystery of the deaths.

Produced by Nirvikar Films, directed by Robbie Grewal, and written by Saurav Dey, 'Aakhri Sach' is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. (ANI)

