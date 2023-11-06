Manish Malhotra's Diwali party is one of the most star-studded events in Bollywood, and this year's bash was no exception. A-list celebrities from all walks of the entertainment industry came out to celebrate with the ace designer. Right from Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan to Rekha, stars arrived at the pre-Diwali party in style. Have a look! Diwali 2023 Fashion: Hina Khan Radiates Elegance in Saree Paired With Printed Blouse and Choker Neckpiece (View Pics).
Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur
Salman Khan
Ibrahim Ali Khan
Pooja Hegde
Bhumi Pednekar
Janhvi Kapoor
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Sara Ali Khan
Madhuri Dixit With Husband
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar
Alaya F
Kriti Sanon
Gauri Khan
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput
Rekha
Disha Patani
Sonam Kapoor
Tamannaah Bhatia
Vijay Varma
Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant
The Archies Gang
