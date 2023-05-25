Los Angeles [US], May 25 (ANI): Singer Taylor Swift has something special in store for her fans.

She has announced a new deluxe edition of her 'Midnights' album, titled 'Midnights: Til Dawn', that will feature Ice Spice as her guest on a fresh version of 'Karma' and additional, newly recorded lead vocals from Lana Del Rey on their 'Snow on the Beach' collaboration, Variety reported.

Digital and physical editions will each have a format-exclusive track. For the digital release, it will be "Hits Different," a song that was previously only available on the Target version of "Midnights." More interestingly for fans, the physical edition will have a "Vault" track never before heard from the "Midnights" writing sessions.

Although Swift's announcement of the collaboration with Ice Spice made no mention of a music video, the image that she released to go along with the reveal strongly indicates that a video may already be in the can.

"SO much to tell you. I'm a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch. So delighted to say that Karma Featuring the incredible @icespice will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album that you can pre-order now at store.taylorswift.com! In addition to Karma Ft Ice Spice... You asked for it, we listened: Lana and I went back into the studio specifically to record more Lana on Snow on the Beach. Love u @honeymoon," she posted on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Ice Spice's popularity has exploded since she first shot to viral fame with "Munch (Feelin' U)" last fall. Her debut EP, Like..?, arrived in January on 10K Projects/Capitol, and Ice Spice proceeded to score top 10 smashes on the Hot 100 with the PinkPantheress team-up "Girl's a Liar Pt. 2" and the Nicki Minaj-assisted remix to her song "Princess Diana," Billboard reported. (ANI)

