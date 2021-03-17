New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Online streaming platform Amazon Prime Video in association with Excel Entertainment on Wednesday unveiled the teaser of 'Hello Charlie' and announced the global premiere of the upcoming family entertainer, which will open exclusively on the streamer on April 9.

Bollywood actor and co-founder of Excel Entertainment, Farhan Akhtar took to his Twitter handle and announced the same, along with the movie's poster. He tweeted, "Here's welcoming you on a journey with Charlie and his new friend! #HelloCharlieOnPrime releasing on April 9th, on @PrimeVideoIN."

In the hilarious yet goofy teaser of the film, actor Aadar Jain, who is the movie's lead, can be seen essaying the role of a young simpleton from a small town, who has been given the task of transporting a gorilla from Mumbai to Diu.

Riding high on a unique storyline and its vibrant production design, 'Hello Charlie' is going to be a refreshing watch and a never-seen-before experience for everyone out there!

Speaking about the upcoming Amazon Original, Vijay Subramaniam, Director, and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India said, "Set to release this April, Hello Charlie is yet another addition to our long-standing association with Excel Entertainment. With this movie, we look forward to strengthening our selection of family-centric content on the service. This is a film made with all heart that the entire family can watch together and make them laugh in unison."

Talking about the film, producer Ritesh Sidhwani stated, "We've had multiple projects in collaboration with Amazon Prime Video, and Hello Charlie will be our first feature together. With this adventure comedy and entertainer, we aim to push the cinematic envelope further and bring our creative vision to life in the comedy space."

He further said, "It brings us immense joy to present this endearing story which is sure to elevate and engage the family and kid-friendly audiences. I hope that the viewers will enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed creating it. Can't wait to treat the audience with Hello Charlie on 9th April!"

Speaking about working on this mad-cap entertainer, Director Pankaj Saraswat said, "Working on Hello Charlie with Ritesh and Farhan has been an incredible experience. The film's unconventional storyline is truly one of its kind and hoping it spreads much joy."

"The cast has phenomenally helmed their characters with their unique comic timing and genuine appeal. It was always great fun on the sets and I am glad that people from worldwide will be able to see our film and be entertained," he concluded.

'Hello Charlie' directed by Pankaj Saraswat, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar is a fascinating story that will leave audiences feeling light-hearted and entertained. Along with Aadar, the movie also stars Jackie Shroff, Shlokka Pandit, Rajpal Yadav, and Elnaaz Norouzi among others. (ANI)

