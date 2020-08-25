Washington [US], August 25 (ANI): The official teaser of Spike Lee's film adaptation of David Byrne's theatrical concert 'American Utopia' was released on Monday (local time).

HBO released the first-look teaser yesterday on its official YouTube page. The film adaptation of the theatrical concert is set for a release on October 17, reported Deadline.

Also Read | The Boys Season 2 Review: Slowburning, Gory and Scarily Relevant With a Scene Stealer Aya Cash.

The nearly 56-second long teaser video is set to the beat of Byrne's cover of Janelle Monae's fierce 'Hell You Talmbout' and offers a precise look at the production's powerful staging.

According to Deadline, 'American Utopia' includes old and new Byrne songs, including 'Burning Down the House', 'Life During Wartime', 'This Must Be the Place', 'Road to Nowhere' and 'Everybody's Coming To My House' and more.

Also Read | Flesh: From Akshay Oberoi's Taj to Uday Tikekar's Shuvvo, Ranking All the Despicable Villains in Swara Bhasker's Web-Series From Bad to Worst (SPOILER ALERT).

Having and leading a troupe of 11 singers, Byrne gives brief monologues on topics ranging from the personal to the sociopolitical, including police brutality, climate change, voter turnout, and immigration. There is also a lot of dance movements, and gestures from the troupe. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)