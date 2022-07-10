Berlin [Germany], July 10 (ANI): A techno parade co-founded by the founder of the 'Love Parade,' a once-popular annual party in Berlin, paraded the streets of the German capital on Saturday, July 9, calling for the city's electronic music culture to be inscribed on the World Heritage list record.

As per Billboard, the 'Rave the Planet' parade set out from the Kurfuerstendamm shopping boulevard to the Victory Column in the middle of Berlin's Tiergarten park.

Police estimated that 20,000 people could take part in the parade in the cool rainy weather, as reported by the German news agency 'dpa.' They had hence deployed 600 officers, however, no disruptions were reported.

One of the parade's organizers, a DJ professionally known as Dr Motte, called for an unconditional basic income for artists and for Berlin's club culture to be listed as an intangible heritage by UNESCO, the U.N.'s cultural agency, as per Billboard.

Dr Motte, 62, is best known for founding the Love Parade, which grew from a small parade of 150 ravers in 1989 to a massive street party and music festival with 1.5 million participants a decade later. The event's popularity later declined as it last took place in Berlin in 2006.

'Love Parade' parties were subsequently held among various promoters in Germany's industrial Ruhr area, but ended after a mass panic at the Duisburg 2010 event which resulted in 21 deaths. (ANI)

