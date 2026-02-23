Stranger Things star Winona Ryder has found a new spot in Jenna Ortega's supernatural hit show, Wednesday Season 3. According to Variety, Winona Ryder will be seen in a guest star role in the upcoming season of the Netflix show, marking an epic reunion for the Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice co-stars. Winona Ryder and Jenna Ortega played mother-daughter in the film, which was directed by Tim Burton, who also continues to helm Wednesday. ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Movie Review: Michael Keaton Works His ‘Practical’ Magic on Tim Burton’s Occasionally Fun But Overstuffed Sequel (LatestLY Exclusive).

"I am so happy that Winona has joined us, she fits right into this world. I am so happy that Winona has joined us, she fits right into this world," said Tim Burton, in a statement, as quoted by Variety. "When it comes to Outcasts, Winona Ryder is the GOAT. Her legendary partnership with Tim Burton has defined some of cinema's most unforgettable characters. We loved collaborating with her on Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and couldn't be more thrilled to welcome her to Nevermore," added Wednesday creators and showrunners AI Gough and Miles Millar.

What Is Winona Ryder's Role in 'Wednesday Season 3'?

With this, Winona Ryder is set to make a swift return to Netflix after she was last seen in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things. However, details surrounding her new role in Wednesday Season 3 have been presently kept under wraps. ‘Stranger Things’ Actor Winona Ryder Reveals Being ‘Completely in Love’ With ‘The Godfather’ Star AI Pacino While Working Together.

Winona Ryder's casting for the upcoming season comes at a time when Eve Green has been also brought on board to play Morticia Addams' sister Ophelia. Among others in the cast are Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan, Joy Sunday, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Isaac Ordonez, Billie Piper, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Victor Dorobantu, Evie Templeton, with Luis Guzman, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Joanna Lumley, and Fred Armisen, as per Variety.

Based on the characters created by Charles Addams, the show has received much love since the first season. Wednesday Season 2 came out in two parts in August and September 2025, becoming a big hit on Netflix.

