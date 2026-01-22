Washington DC [US], January 22 (ANI): Netflix has cancelled the upcoming seasons of Lena Headey starrer 'The Abandons' and Vince Staples comedy series 'The Vince Staples Show', reported Variety.

The Abandons, a Western drama from 'Sons of Anarchy' creator Kurt Sutter, ends after one season. The latter, a satirical comedy starring rapper Vince Staples, will be discontinued after two seasons.

The 1850s-set "Abandons" premiered in December and starred Lena Headey and Gillian Anderson, who played, respectively, an Irish woman who lives with her found family of four adult orphans and a silver mine owner attempting to possess their farm.

Production of the series hit a severe road bump when Sutter, the showrunner and executive producer, abandoned "The Abandons" due to creative differences with only a few weeks left of the shoot, reported Variety.

As for the comedy series, 'The Vince Staples Show' premiered in 2024 and was renewed for Season 2.

Structured around surrealist vignettes, the series starred Staples as a fictional version of himself, living in a fictional version of his native Long Beach. The show also starred Andrea Ellsworth, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Beau Billingslea and Nate Jones.

These cancellations come amid recent Netflix renewals including 'The Hunting Wives,' 'Nobody Wants This,' "Bridgerton," "Tires," "Survival of the Thickest" and more. (ANI)

