Los Angeles [US], August 2 (ANI): The much-awaited final trailer for 'The Conjuring: Last Rites' is here, and it brings back a familiar evil.

Warner Bros dropped the final look at the last film in the Conjuring series, and it promises a chilling end to the story of Ed and Lorraine Warren.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in the trailer, the Warrens played once again by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga take on the Smurl case, based on a real family haunted by a demon for over ten years. But what they soon realize is that this demon isn't new to them.

"There's something in the attic. Ed, there's an evil here. Something I've felt before," Lorraine says in the trailer.

Later, she reveals more about the demon's connection to their past. "This thing in your house is a demon. It's the first one that we've ever encountered," she tells the family. "We were young. We were scared. We ran away. And after all these years, it wasn't done with our family."

Fans of the Conjuring universe may notice a blink-and-you-miss-it moment, the Annabelle doll also appears in the trailer. The haunted doll was first introduced in The Conjuring (2013) and later got her own series of films.

The trailer ends with intense scenes, including Lorraine being chased by what looks like a possessed man, while Ed tries to save her.

The cast also includes Mia Tomlinson as Judy Warren, the Warrens' daughter, and Ben Hardy as Tony Spera, her boyfriend and now husband. Other cast members are Steve Coulter, Elliot Cowan, Rebecca Calder, Kila Lord Cassidy, Beau Gadsdon, Shannon Kook, and John Brotherton.

Michael Chaves, who has previously directed 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,' returns to direct. The film is produced by James Wan and Peter Safran, with the script written by Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing, and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.

'The Conjuring: Last Rites' hits theatres on September 5. (ANI)

