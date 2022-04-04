Director Vivek Agnihotri hailed his wife and The Kashmir Files producer Pallavi Joshi as 'the most successful female producer of India' on the occasion of her birthday. Taking to his Instagram handle, Vivek shared two pictures dedicated to his wife, with whom he shares two children. The Kashmir Files Box Office Collection Week 4: Vivek Agnihotri’s Film Inches Closer To Rs 250 Crore Mark!

In the first photo, he could be seen posing with Pallavi, while the second picture reveals that their film 'The Kashmir Files' has crossed Rs 300 crore mark at the Indian box office. "Happy birthday to the most successful female producer of India," Vivek tweeted for Pallavi, who also stars in the film as Professor Radhika Menon. Anupam Kher Celebrates Holi With The Kashmir Files Director Vivek Agnihotri And Co-Star Pallavi Joshi (View Pics).

The post accumulated more than a thousand comments including one from the The Kashmir Files lead actor Anupam Kher. "Happy Birthday dearest Pallavi. What a birthday gift God has presented you. Touch wood," he commented. The 'Kashmir Files' is a film based on the Kashmiri Pandit exodus of the 1990s. The movie has been at the centre of public debate since its release earlier this month.

Vivek Agnihotri's Birthday Post For Wife Pallavi Joshi

Vivek and Pallavi, who got married in 1997, were recently invited by the British Parliament to talk about the plight of the Kashmiri Pandits.

