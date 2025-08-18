Los Angeles [US], August 18 (ANI): 'The Last of Us' fame Bella Ramsey has shared their desire to play a Marvel superhero after their Emmy-nominated performance in the series.

Speaking to Variety, Ramsey reflected on Pedro Pascal's recent work in 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps,' stating that they could be the next 'Spider-Man.'

"I could be Spider-Man. Tom Holland did a great job, though. So maybe they do need to make a new superhero for me," they said.

Ramsey also spoke about being a newbie to superhero films, revealing that they recently watched Andrew Garfield's 'Spider-Man' film. "It was the first time I watched a Marvel film, and that was two months, three months ago," they said, further adding that they loed the film.

Ramsey, who has worked alongside Pedro Pascal in 'The Last of Us' teased about what they would like to do next, since the latter's character has died in the second season.

"I think maybe like a heist movie where we're robbing a bank together," they said. As of now, an update is still awaited for the third season. Kaitlyn Dever's Abby makes a formal entry into the franchise. After brutally killing Pascal's Joel to avenge her father's death, Abby is likely to take over as the lead character for the third season

"The most important thing to me when I was going to play Abby and doing the prep for her is just really focusing on her grief. I wanted people to be able to really see that and feel that and really understand just how deep her pain is, understand how much time she's spent thinking about this and obsessing over it and calculating exactly what she was going to say and what she was going to do when she was face-to-face with Joel," Dever told The Hollywood Reporter.

Following its successful run, 'The Last of Us' has bagged 16 nominations at the 77th Emmy Awards. (ANI)

