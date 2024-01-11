Young Mazino, known for his role in Beef, has joined the cast of The Last of Us Season 2. HBO announced his casting as Jesse, a character from the video game The Last of Us Part II. Jesse is described as a community pillar who prioritises others over himself, often facing significant consequences. Series co-creators and executive producers Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann expressed their excitement about having Young in the show, praising his undeniable talent and looking forward to his performance. The Last Of Us Season 2: Kaitlyn Dever Cast as Abby In Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey's HBO Series.

Young Mazino In The Last Of Us Season 2:

Young Mazino has been cast as Jesse in Season 2 of ‘The Last of Us.’ pic.twitter.com/fSX80l6xlw — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 10, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)