The makers of The Simpsons Movie have announced the next instalment in this movie franchise. It is slated to release in theatres on July 23, 2027.

According to Variety, the film has taken the place of an untitled The Simpsons, which has been removed from Disney's 20th Century production studio schedule.

In terms of Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe, there will no longer be a new comic book instalment between Avengers: Doomsday on December 18, 2026 and 'Avengers: Secret Wars' on December 17, 2027.

The 20th Century Studios announced the commencement of the film on their Instagram handle in the early hours of Tuesday.

"Woohoo! The Simpsons are coming to theatres with an all-new movie on July 23, 2027!" wrote 20th Century Studios on their Instagram handle.

'The Simpsons,' created by Matt Groening, is the longest-running animated series and sitcom on television. It has already been renewed through its 40th season, which will air in 2028 and 2029, according to Variety.

Set in the fictional town of Springfield, the show chronicles the lives of the Simpson family, including dad Homer, mom Marge, and kids Bart, Lisa, and Maggie.

A feature film titled The Simpsons Movie was released in July 2007 to massive commercial success, earning 536 million USD at the global box office against a 75 million USD budget, reported Variety.

Directed by series veteran David Silverman, the movie's plot saw Springfield being confined under a massive glass dome after Homer accidentally polluted the town's lake.

A sequel has been in talks for years, but nothing has materialised until now.

After dozens of seasons and one movie since the show's inception in 1989, The Simpsons showrunner Matt Selman says that streaming has helped the series not only remain relevant in the cultural conversation but also gain new fans, as reported by Variety.