Washington [US], November 25 (ANI): After being snubbed by the Recording Academy, musician The Weeknd on Tuesday (local time) called out the academy and accused it of being corrupt.

The artist took to Twitter right after the live streaming of Grammy nominations for the 63rd Grammy Awards to express his displeasure with the nominations.

"The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans, and the industry transparency," he tweeted.

This comes two days after the musician took home a total of three American Music Award trophies for his tracks.

From 'In Your Eyes,' to 'Save Your Tears,' The Weeknd's music has largely dominated the entire 2020. (ANI)

