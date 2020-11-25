STOP everything you are doing, as Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's darling daughter Suhana Khan demands your attention. Well, the young lady took to Instagram and shared a stunning photo of herself dressed in a fusion fashion and well we are mesmerised. Yes, we all know how Suhana is a social media star and one post by her brings a storm online. "Look! me in a skirt!" the babe captioned the image and made her fans go gaga over her latest getup. Indeed, she has gotten the quirky style taste from daddy dearest. IPL 2020: Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan Spotted at DC vs KKR Match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium (See Pics).

With a beautiful backdrop, Suhana in the picture can be seen wearing a knotted top paired with a white flowy skirt. With open tresses and a fabulous smile, the girl adds charm to her photo. However, what we love is the caption of her post that will literally make you giggle. In a nutshell, we give a thumbs up to this attention-seeking post of Suhana and would suggest her to keep posting. Suhana Khan Wishes Her ‘Bestie’ Aryan Khan on His 23rd Birthday With an Adorable Post (View Pic).

Check Out Suhana Khan's Photo Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan's lockdown diaries was all about spending time at home with her parents and siblings, going on a vacay to Dubai and also attending the IPL 2020 season with her family. Coming back to the beauty's stylish Instagram post, what's your take on it? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2020 09:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).