Washington DC [US], May 10 (ANI): 'The White Lotus' breakout star Dom Hetrakul has signed on to star in "Debt Sentence," a Thai crime-horror film headed to the Cannes Film Market, reported Variety.

The project marks the feature directorial debut of Warun Siriprachai and is based on the viral short film "How to Run Away From Your Debt," which was one of the popular short films.

As per the outlet, the film centres around Suchart, played by Yasaka Chaisorn, a man whose wife, played by Sawanee Utoomma and child were murdered in their apartment.

Suchart, the suspected perpetrator of the crimes, is determined to prove his innocence and find the culprit of the crime, played by Hetrakul, according to Variety.

Hetrakul gained significant visibility from HBO's "The White Lotus" Season 3. The series finale was highly watched by viewers.

According to Variety, Bangkok-based Night Edge Pictures is backing the project alongside production studio Wilan Prumpara and producer Panida Ngamsompong.

"We are excited to have this film in our roster of Thai films as we bring to the global stage more exciting Southeast Asian stories that challenge the norm and break the mold," said Hans Audric Estialbo, CEO of Night Edge Pictures, as quoted by Variety.

"Dom, Yasaka and Sawanee are amazing global Thai talents, and their passion to bring independent films to an international stage is unmatched," added Hans Audric Estialbo.

"Debt Sentence" is currently in production with a targeted release in the second quarter of 2026. (ANI)

