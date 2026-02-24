Chennai, February 24: As Tamil Nadu heats up for the upcoming State Assembly polls, General Secretary of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) TTV Dhinakaran on Tuesday announced that he will not contest the assembly polls, stating that his sole objective is to ensure the formation of an "Amma" government, referring to the style of administration under former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, in alliance with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) without any discord.

Speaking to reporters, the AMMK General Secretary stated that 99.9 per cent of Amma's supporters have united under the NDA alliance to defeat the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the state, which he termed an "anti-people regime". "Today, 99.9 per cent of Amma's supporters have united under the NDA alliance. We have come together as one to defeat the anti-people regime of the DMK, which we consider an evil force. Those who are currently staying away will definitely join the AIADMK alliance," he said. Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Vijay Calls Upcoming Polls 'TVK Vs DMK' Battle; Udhayanidhi Stalin Pitches MK Stalin as National Leader as Politics Heat Up in State.

Dhinakaran stated that the NDA has grown significantly stronger in the state, with all alliance partners working in unity. He acknowledged the speculation over whether AMMK and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), which had remained divided for the past nine years, could reunite for the polls, stating that "today, the truth is that both the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam have united wholeheartedly from the grassroots level to the top leadership with a common objective: to establish the rule of Puratchi Thalaivi Amma once again under the leadership of the NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry."

He further said that AMMK has joined the alliance led nationally by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while in Tamil Nadu, the alliance will function under the leadership of the AIADMK. Taking a swipe at the opposition, Dhinakaran claimed that there was uncertainty in the alliance between the DMK and the Congress and alleged that the Congress party is demanding 35 to 40 seats and insisting on a coalition government, demands which he claimed the DMK has not agreed to. On seat-sharing arrangements within the NDA in Tamil Nadu, Dhinakaran said discussions would be held between the BJP and the AIADMK and finalised amicably.

"Seat allocation is the most crucial aspect of any alliance, and it must be concluded smoothly and harmoniously," he said. Explaining his decision not to contest, Dhinakaran said, "I am not contesting in the election because our sole objective is to establish Amma's government without giving room for even the smallest issue or misunderstanding and to ensure that no minor grievance or dissatisfaction arises among anyone." The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026, where the incumbent MK Stalin-led alliance will look to project the 'Dravidian Model 2.0' for the win against the BJP-AIADMK alliance. Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: TVK Chief Vijay to Contest From One of North Chennai Constituencies, Says Party’s General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay's entry with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is expected to turn the Tamil Nadu polls into a three-way contest. In the 2021 polls, the DMK won 133 seats in the 2021 Assembly polls. Congress won 18, PMK won five, VCK won four, and others won eight seats. The Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), led by DMK, which consisted of Congress, won 159 seats collectively. While the NDA won 75 seats, the AIADMK emerged as the largest party in the alliance with 66 seats.

