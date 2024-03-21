Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): The third season of 'Yeh Meri Family' has been announced.

The third season of TVF show brings back the beloved Awasthi Family, featuring Juhi Parmar, Rajesh Kumar, Hetal Gada and Anngad Raaj.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Recent Appearances in Black That Impressed Us.

The official synopsis of the show read, "Set against the backdrop of the enchanting spring of 1995, the third season summarizes the intricacies of family dynamics, reminiscing the good old days and unbreakable bonds. As the Awasthi family navigates through the complexities of life, each moment unfolds with a perfect balance of warmth, laughter, and nostalgia. From the bustling streets to the cozy confines of home, relive the glory days of Bollywood, when Salman and Shahrukh ruled the hearts, and each century made by Sachin sent the nation into a frenzy of excitement. A heartfelt treat for viewers, the narrative will transport them back to the time when owning a Maruti 800 was a symbol of status, and evenings spent at home with family and friends were cherished beyond measure."

Excited about the third season, Juhi said, "Neerja has gotten so much love from the audience and I am thrilled that I have gotten to play such a relatable yet fun character. I am excited about Yeh Meri Family Season 3 as the flavor continues and so does the entertainment. All of us love nostalgia and the 90s and Yeh Meri Family is just that, the simple old days of life. As for Neerja, she's here to remind you that love compassion and discipline can exist together, that's the balance of life."

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor Quips 'Mummy Ne Kaan Ke Neeche Mara' As She Sparkles in a Crepe-Coloured Gown With Halter Neck (View Pic).

Rajesh Kumar also shared his thoughts on the upcoming season.

"Returning for the third season of Yeh Meri Family fills me with an immense sense of joy and nostalgia. Sanjay's character resonates with me on a profound level as he is a reflection of the values we hold dear. Portraying such a multifaceted character is both rewarding and challenging and I am grateful for the opportunity to bring him to life once again. I am excited for viewers to join us on this nostalgic journey, as we laugh, cry, and rediscover the beauty of family and relationships," he said.

The third season of 'Yeh Meri Family' will be out on Amazon miniTV soon. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)