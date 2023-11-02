California [US], November 2 (ANI): The co-founder of Good American, Khloe Kardashian, dressed up her 15-month-old son Tatum in five different outfits for Halloween, People reported.

"Tatum in a FEW of his costumes The Rock @therock A lumberjack Yoda." Kardashian captioned the pictures on Instagram.

In his debut costume, Tatum adopted a Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson persona. He imitated the famous photo from the 1990s that showed the 51-year-old actor dressed in blue jeans, a black fanny pack, a silver chain necklace, and a black turtleneck jumper.

Kardashian also included the old photo of the former wrestler in the carousel of pictures she posted to Instagram on Wednesday, demonstrating how perfectly Tatum had recreated the appearance.

Two adorable pictures of her infant son running and smiling in her backyard while decked up as a lumberjack, complete with a drawn-on beard and miniature axe--followed the original pictures. A beanie cap, brown trousers, braces, leather boots and a checkered shirt finished the ensemble.

Rob Kardashian, the brother of Kim Kardashian, added three crying emojis to the post's comments area.

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn wrote, "STOP! This is TOO CUTE!"

Tatum, meanwhile, gave an amazing transformation into The Godfather's Vito Corleone in a different post. The child wore a black suit with a bow tie; his hair was pulled back and a moustache was painted over his lips. Tatum was also shown in another picture with a grey toy cat that was similar to the one Marlon Brando's character had in the film.

Kardashian wrote, "I'm going to make him an offer he can't refuse," as the carousel's caption.

True, 5, the reality TV star's daughter, participated in the festivities as well. She and her mother and younger brother dressed up as Tweak the rabbit from The Octonauts for a joint family costume, as per People.

Tatum dressed as Peso Penguin from the TV show in a furry onesie for his fifth costume, which included a green catsuit, bunny ears, and sparkly blue Ugg boots.

Kardashian, meanwhile, dressed as Dashi the dog from the well-known children's show. The Kardashians star went all out for her look, wearing a brown suede blouse with a blue-collar, a pink miniskirt, and knee-high blue boots. The mother of two even donned a tiny blue hat and two hair clips in her fringe, just like Dashi.

She wrote, "Octonauts," as the caption for the adorable Instagram photos.

True's mother threw her daughter a show-themed fifth birthday celebration in April, replete with balloon arches, a dessert bar and guests costumed like the crew of underwater explorers. True is an avid fan of The Octonauts.

Since True is a major Octonauts fan, we threw a pastel/Octonaut extravaganza. Then, Kardashian posted on Instagram, "Thank you to everyone who helped make this party that much more special."

The popular TV personality and NBA player Tristan Thompson are the parents of True and Tatum. (ANI)

