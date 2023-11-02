The blockbuster success of Gadar 2 has left its mark on Indian cinema, and Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, who appeared on Koffee With Karan Season 8, couldn't be happier about it. Sunny expressed his astonishment at the film's immense popularity, reminiscing about the original Gadar's instant success. He mentioned the clash with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 on the same release date and the lack of promotions in those days. However, this time around, he could feel the buzz and love from the audience well in advance, which made the experience even more special. Bobby, on the other hand, admired his brother's recounting of Gadar 2's success, and it's clear that the film has brought back the essence of the original, leaving fans eager for more.

