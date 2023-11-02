In the second episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, the Deol brothers, Sunny and Bobby, took a trip down memory lane as they discussed a notable Bollywood moment - their father Dharmendra's iconic kiss with Shabana Azmi in the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. The brothers shared their thoughts on the scene, highlighting its uniqueness and the charm of their legendary father. Additionally, they made a special request to Akshay Kumar as well. The show undoubtedly offered a mix of nostalgia and candid conversations of the Bollywood industry. Check out five highlights from the episode below. Koffee With Karan Season 8: After Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Host Karan Johar Hints About a Famous 'Sibling Duo' To Grace The Couch In Next Episode!
Gadar 2 and OMG 2 Clash At Box Office
The blockbuster success of Gadar 2 has left its mark on Indian cinema, and Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, who appeared on Koffee With Karan Season 8, couldn't be happier about it. Sunny expressed his astonishment at the film's immense popularity, reminiscing about the original Gadar's instant success. He mentioned the clash with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 on the same release date and the lack of promotions in those days. However, this time around, he could feel the buzz and love from the audience well in advance, which made the experience even more special. Bobby, on the other hand, admired his brother's recounting of Gadar 2's success, and it's clear that the film has brought back the essence of the original, leaving fans eager for more.
Sunny and Bobby Deol React to Dharmendra's Kiss in RARKPK
Bobby Deol, during his appearance on Karan's show, shared his admiration for the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, particularly highlighting the scene in which his father, Dharmendra, kissed Shabana Azmi. He praised the entire cast, including Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, for their exceptional performances. Sunny Deol, with a smile, expressed his support for his father's on-screen choices, emphasising that Dharmendra can do anything and still captivate the audience, which clearly resonated with viewers.
Dharmendra's Message Makes Bobby and Sunny Emotional
In a heartwarming moment on KWK 8's second episode, Dharmendra shared touching words about his sons, Sunny and Bobby Deol, which left a lasting impact. He spoke about how children often behave differently in front of their fathers, becoming meek when they are around. Dharmendra praised Sunny for his maturity and Bobby as the cherished younger one. He concluded by expressing his pride in his sons, a message that deeply moved both Sunny and Bobby, highlighting the strong bond within their family.
Sunny Deol Is a Fan of Teddy Bears
It's a delightful revelation that Sunny Deol has a significant collection of teddy bears of various types. This interesting fact came to light when Sunny's son, Karan, shared it during a conversation, leaving the Gadar 2 actor with an infectious smile. It's a charming and unexpected glimpse into Sunny Deol's personal interests and passions. Koffee With Karan 8: Bobby Deol Reveals Salman Khan Piggybacked on Sunny Deol’s Success When His Career Wasn’t Doing Good in New Promo of Karan Johar’s Talk Show.
Reactions to Bobby Deol's Shirtless Look in Animal Teaser Make Him Blush
Bobby Deol's shirtless look in the teaser of Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal certainly made waves and captivated many fans. In his appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 8, when Karan Johar brought up this highly talked-about topic, Bobby's blushing reaction added a touch of charm to the conversation. The moment of Bobby's blush is a must-watch, showcasing his humility and the impact of his striking physique on the audience. It was a delightful moment in the episode that added to the show's appeal.
