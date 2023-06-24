By Surabhi Gupta

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI): Filmmaker Sandeep Modi with two blockbuster hits, 'Aarya' and 'The Night Manager' has garnered immense praise.

Also Read | From Prabhas’ Adipurush to Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, 5 Unexpected Box Office Disappointments That Haunted First Half of 2023.

Talking about the thoughts he had while adapting the British series, 'Night Manager Part 2', he told ANI, "It's based on a book by an absolutely wonderful legendary British writer called 'John le Carre.' He has written books which have actually got him Oscars and got him worldwide fame and not just for the adaptation, but for the books."

He added, "It was a beautiful experience. But when I started, it was a humongous task and it was like you are standing in front of a mountain. You don't know, how are you going to do this. Everybody knows about it, there's going to be a comparison. And yet at the same time, how do you adapt in a way that you make it your own? And not just when you say own as a filmmaker, but as, as the country that we are and as an audience that we are, you know, to make it more and to find the relevance of the story in today's times."

Also Read | Billie Eilish Opens Up On Emotional Impact Of Hurtful Body-Shaming Comments From Critics.

When asked about the negative role played by actor Anil Kapoor, he briefed ANI about how this starcast came to his mind.

"I'm actually very bad at imagining actors. What I do is I try to think of old-time actors so that my mind doesn't get stuck with it, you know. And for me, I was thinking, what if Dilip Kumar Sahab is doing this part, or what if a young Dharam Ji is doing this part? So I will write with these faces so that it remains Indian and yet at the same time. It is not something that locks you in because the story is not about who you cast."

He added, "We are not God that we will say you will play this part and that person agrees because it also has to be in the personal arc of that actor, the interest of the actor and the excitement of the actor to want to commit to playing a part like this in some way, we just knew the traits of the character." Sandeep told ANI.

He futher added, "And also I will say slightly loose traits in the sense once Anil sir came on board and he liked it and decided to commit to working together a lot of things in the character changed, so the writers and all of us and Anil sir would sit after hearing a few episodes and he would share thoughts. We would mould many things around him, even with Aditya and Sobhita, all of us, all these characters. So there was, there was enough that was set in stone and there was enough room to manoeuvre which we had kept."

Furthermore, he talked about his upcoming projects like 'Aarya Season 3' and his upcoming movie with Dharma Productions.

He said, "Aarya, I worked on the first part. But it is one of my most cherished journeys, the characters that we created have lived on and part two was well loved and now part three is going to come. But, right now, my energies are focused on not just night manager part 2, but also prominently a film I'm working on with Karan Johor's Dharma production, which I'm extremely excited about. And I'm hoping that we can shape it so well and we can shoot it soon and bring it for all to see and enjoy and judge."

Coming back to 'The Night Manager Part 2', the makers earlier unveiled the trailer starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala.

'The Night Manager' is a Hindi remake of the British television drama 'The Night Manager', which was based on John le Carre's novel of the same name. Sandeep Modi produced and directed the next Hindi web series.

Aditya, plays the lead role of former intelligence officer Shaan Sengupta and Anil Kapoor essays the negative role of Shailendra Rungta. Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl also feature in the web show.

'The Night Manager: Part 2' will be streaming from June 30 on Disney+ Hotstar.The first part saw the clash between Shelly Rungta (Anil Kapoor) and Shaan Sengupta (Aditya Roy Kapur) that left the fans asking for more of the duo. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)