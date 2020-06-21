Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 (ANI): On the occasion of Father's Day, actor Ajay Devgn on Sunday remembered his father Veeru Devgn with a priceless throwback picture, stating that 'those we love always walk beside us'.

The 'Singham' actor shared a heartwarming picture with his father on Instagram in which Ajay is seen standing inside the boxing ring and the father-son duo is having a conversation while shooting for a film.

Along with the adorable monochrome throwback picture, the 'Baadshaho' star penned down an emotional note. "Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us everyday. Unseen, unheard but always near, still loved #HappyFathersDay," he wrote.

While the fans showered love to the post, actor Abhishek Bachchan too reacted to Ajay's ode to his late father.

Lately, the actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating the fans on his activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier, the 'Gangaajal' actor shared a montage of throwback pictures and recalled the memories of his father Veeru Devgan on his death anniversary. (ANI)

