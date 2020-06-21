This Sunday is special for its Father’s Day! While the sartorial Mommy Club is firmly in place, times have changed and how! Most of the celebrity dads of Bollywood have been busting the stereotype of unbothered appearances, doling carefully curated or casually appealing styles. Fashioning their presence, these super dads and their heady fashion arsenal is suave, dapper, dandy and polished, with varied vibes as the mood demands. Finding themselves in the Sartorial Daddy Club are Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Kunal Khemu and Arjun Rampal. Right from clean cuts, bold hues, classic prints to contemporary designs, these dapper daddies experiment and how! A signature vanity always accompanies.

Men’s fashion is often deemed as underrated but these men make a compelling case for the evolving men's style quotient with their sartorial offerings, whether it’s a red carpet, airport look or a casual dinner with their kids. Here's a closer look at how they make it click. Fathers Day 2020: Funny Memes and Jokes Describing Desi Indian Dads That Will Make You Go 'Sameee'!

Saif Ali Khan

It goes without saying that the Nawab of Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan is regal, manor born, witty, intelligent, well-read and debonair. While he relies on classic suits, dapper bandhgalas to comfortable kurtas, Saif also quirks it up and has experimented by teaming a pair of Converse with kurtas and glasses.

Father's Day 2020 - Saif Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Farhan Akhtar

The Rockstar Daddy, Farhan flits from being dapper to being effortlessly laidback and cool with enviable panache. Daughter to two girls, Farhan Akhtar is the quintessential Daddy Cool who is at super ease in casuals and gives zero effs to the fashion police.

Father's Day 2020 - Farhan Akhtar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hrithik Roshan

The Greek God of Style melts a million hearts with his enviable jawline, romantic light eyes and a smile. Father to two boys, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, Hrithik Roshan dabbles being a versatile actor, promoting fitness, owns HRX, the iconic brand of fitness wear. He flits from looking dapper to cool suave effortlessly.

Father's Day 2020 - Hrithik Roshan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Arjun Rampal

Once a supermodel, Arjun Rampal has effortlessly transitioned his days of being a ramp scorcher to nailing those suave style vibes with his cool and casual looks.

Father's Day 2020 - Arjun Rampal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shahid Kapoor

The chocolate daddy on the block, Shahid has modelled himself into a contemporary fashion-conscious man with an undercut hairstyle, trimmed beard and an enviable chiselled body with girls perenially crushing over compulsively. A plethora of vibes feature like sports luxe and quickly transcends to neo-Indian as the occasion demands. A self-confessed brand freak, he relies on making understated style statements with black, grey and navy but also love quirky at times! Father's Day 2020: Who Invented Father's Day? What Is the Best Gift for Father's Day? Here Are FAQs on Day Honouring Fatherhood Answered

Kunal Kemmu

This daddy swears by cool casuals and is always sporty smart. His love for accessories is well seen in all of his style vibes.

Father's Day 2020 - Kunal Kemmu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Riteish Deshmukh

This Marathi Mulga spins comic and villainous streaks effortlessly on-screen bt off-screen, he loves playing with varied aspects of men's style.

Father's Day 2020 - Riteish Deshmukh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

These dapper and doting daddies of Bollywood are a delight and how! Happy Father’s Day, Daddies!

